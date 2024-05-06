Joe Scarborough, his wife, Mika Brzezinski, and fellow anchor Willie Geist have cohosted the news talk show Morning Joe together since 2007, and they each have a pretty penny to show for it.

Closer takes a look at their respective net worth, including how much they earn from the morning news program as well as their other projects.

What Is Joe Scarborough’s Net Worth and Salary?

Joe is worth approximately $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, with an estimated annual salary of $8 million. The TV personality launched his media career in 2003 with the premiere of his MSNBC show, Scarborough Country, which ran until 2007 when he left to host Morning Joe.

Joe continues to host Morning Joe, but also is a regular guest on news programs on MSNBC and NBC, and he has appeared on Meet the Press several times. Apart from his TV career, from 2008 to 2010, Joe also hosted a late morning radio show on New York City’s WABC with wife Mika. He is also the author of multiple books.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

What Is Mika Brzezinski’s Net Worth and Salary?

Mika has an estimated net worth of $20 million with an annual salary of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She was previously a correspondent at CBS News, where she was a principal “Ground Zero” reporter during the morning of the September 11 terrorist attacks. She has also published numerous books.

Over the years, she has been candid about the pay disparity she experienced with her husband Joe and fighting for equal pay. “Despite my professional experience, the fifteen-hour workdays, and a successful new show that I had helped build, MSNBC was still refusing to pay me what I was worth,” she wrote in her 2011 book Knowing Your Value, per Today.com. “After child care, on-air wardrobe, makeup, travel, and the other ridiculous expenses that women in this business end up taking on, the job was actually costing me more than I was being paid.” Thankfully, she revealed on Morning Joe, “We fixed it.”

What Is Willie Geist’s Net Worth and Salary?

Willie’s net worth is approximately $14 million with an annual estimated salary of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Aside from Morning Joe, he anchors Sunday Today with Willie Geist and has also served as a fill-in anchor on both the weekday edition and the Saturday edition of Today. Geist is also a correspondent for NBC News and NBC Sports and a best-selling author.

He also has quite a few film and television credits to his name. Willie voiced the character of Sum in the animated film Kung Fu Panda 3, appeared as a fictionalized version of himself on Curb Your Enthusiasm and has been seen on 1600 Penn and The Campaign, according to IMDB.