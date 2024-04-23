Before marrying Joe Scarborough, Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski started a family with her first husband, Jim Hoffer. The journalist is a mom of two children, Emilie and Carlie Hoffer.

Meet Mika Brzezinski’s Daughter Emilie Hoffer

Mika and Jim wed in 1993, and their eldest daughter, Emilie, was born three years later. Emilie graduated with a degree in political science and government from Johns Hopkins University in 2018, per her LinkedIn profile. She then worked as an online educator for the Georgetown Public Policy Review.

Emilie went on to study at the McCourt School of Public Policy. “Her dream job is to work for the UN on issues in international development,” per her bio on the Georgetown Public Policy Review.

Meet Mika Brzezinski’s Daughter Carlie Hoffer

Mika and Jim’s second daughter, Carlie, was born in 1998. Carlie is currently working as a freelance curator, per her LinkedIn profile.

Carlie sat down with her mom for an interview for MSNBC, where she asked her for her best career advice.

“I’d say relax,” she told her youngest child. “The thing that I didn’t do was relax and enjoy the moment, like this moment right here between us is so special and I will openly admit that I was so rushed even when you guys were really little.”

“I always felt that I had to be somewhere. I always felt that when I’m somewhere I should be somewhere else and you get lost in that and the truth is, you have so much time,” Mika said. “It’s OK. You have way more time than you could even imagine.”

Courtesy of Mika Brzezinski/Instagram

When Did Mika Brzezinski and Jim Hoffer Split?

Mika and Jim quietly finalized their divorce in 2016 after 23 years of marriage.

“Mika’s divorce was finalized in the past year. She’s really grateful that it was done amicably and in private,” an MSNBC spokesperson said at the time. “This has, of course, been a painful time for her family. So right now she is focused on her two teenage daughters, and on continuing to heal.”

Does Joe Scarborough Have Kids?

The following year, Mika announced she was engaged to Joe, whom she first began working with in 2007. The pair got married in November 2018 in a private ceremony at the National Archives in Washington, D.C.

Prior to their marriage, Joe was already a dad to kids Joey and Andrew from his marriage to ex-wife Melanie Hinton and Kate and son Jack from his marriage to ex-wife Susan Waren.