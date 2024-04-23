Where Does Joe Scarborough Live? The TV Host's Homes

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough loves real estate and has several residences, including ones he owned before and ​now during his marriage to cohost and wife Mika Brzezinski.

Where Does Joe Scarborough Live?

The MSNBC star has been a longtime resident of New Canaan, Connecticut, a wealthy enclave about 90 minutes from New York City.

Joe first purchased a stunning 7,826-square foot mansion there in 2011, but put the 15-room ​colonial-style home on the market in 2017 for $3,690,000 after deciding to get a smaller place.

“My daughter plans to go off to school next year and my son and I will be here so we are downsizing,” Joe told the New Canaan News in December 2017.

He added, “We’ll be buying another home in the area, and I plan to stay involved (in the community).” At the time, Joe and Mika were newly engaged.

Does Joe Scarborough Still Live in Florida?

The journalist was raised in Pensacola, Florida, and went on to start his law practice there. He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives for Florida’s 1st congressional district in 1994, which included the city he called home. Joe served four terms in office, announcing his resignation in May 2001 in order to spend more time with his young family.

Joe and Mika now share a home in Jupiter, Florida, where ​they have a home studio and are able to film Morning Joe remotely.

Mika explained why the couple moved to the Sunshine State in a 2019 essay for MSNBC.

“People have a lot of ideas as to why Joe and I moved to Florida. I did it to live near my mother and take care of her. And he did the same to move his mother close to us before she passed away last month. I did it to clear out all the extra people and material stuff in my life. And I did it to live in a small home with no distractions around me. I did it to have a quiet place to rest and recover and work on myself and my family.”

Mika added, “This was a massive reset, that my daughters first questioned. But for me, the downsizing was needed to force a lifestyle change.”

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

When Did Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Get Married?

The couple tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in Washington, D.C. on November 24, 2018. The duo got engaged the year prior during a trip to Antibes, France. It was Joe’s third marriage and Mika’s second.

Joe shares two sons with first wife Melanie Hinton and a daughter and son with second wife Susan Waren. Mika shares two daughters with ex-husband Jim Hoffer.