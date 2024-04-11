Decades before Joe Scarborough married his Morning Joe costar Mika Brzezinski, he became a dad of four kids. The political commentator welcomed sons Joey and Andrew with his first wife, Melanie Hinton, and children Kate and Jack with his second wife, Susan Warren.

Joe Scarborough Is a Dad of 4 Kids

Joe’s eldest son, Joey, has garnered a lot of attention for being the spitting image of his famous dad. He too became a journalist, with experience working at NBC and reporting for The New York Daily News.

Andrew tied the knot with his spouse, Brianna, in June 2016. A few weeks later, Joey married his wife, Catherine. Joe has frequently spoken out about his second eldest son’s health battles in the past.

Years ago, the TV personality candidly revealed Andrew’s 2005 diagnosis with Asperger’s syndrome. In 2011, Joe additionally shared that Andrew had been diagnosed with diabetes. In September 2016, Andrew suffered a traumatic brain injury and a fractured skull after falling down a flight of stairs. Days later, Joe revealed his son was “doing much, much better” during an episode of Morning Joe.

Years after Andrew’s scary accident, Joe doesn’t take any of the time spent with his kids for granted.

“For so long, Joey and Andrew have been off at school and working in cities too far away!” the former politician wrote on Instagram in November 2021. “With Joey now producing Mika and my podcasts (and Andrew living right up the road), we get to all be together so much more. Any parent knows that the only time a mom or dad really sleeps well is when all the kids are under their roof. That’s happening a lot more now and it is something I am very grateful for every day!”

Courtesy of Joe Scarborough/Instagram

Joe also made another rare comment about fatherhood and taking inspiration from his own dad when it comes to parenting.

“Like any kid, you overlook the obvious,” he told MSNBC. “And I remember it came to me: I said, ‘wait, when was my dad there? Oh, wait a second – my dad was there all the time. My dad was there every Sunday when we went to church … every Little League baseball game.’”

Joe was also inspired by his own father when it came to choosing his career path.

“My dad wasn’t involved in politics, but he always loved politics,” he said. “And we always watched the news. There’s no doubt I got my inspiration for politics and news from him and from his example.

Who Are Joe Scarborough’s Ex-Wives and Current Wife?

Joe was first hitched to Melanie from 1986 until 1999 and welcomed two sons during their union. In 2001, he tied the knot with his second wife, Susan. They welcomed daughter Katie in 2003 and son Jack in 2008 and later split after 12 years of marriage in 2013.

Joe married his third wife, Mika, in 2018. Mika is a TV host, author and political commentator. She currently cohosts the NBC show Morning Joe alongside Joe and Willie Geist. She is also the daughter of Zbigniew Brzezinski, the former National Security Advisor to President Jimmy Carter and counselor to President Lyndon B. Johnson.

Prior to tying the knot with Joe, the New York native was married to her first husband, James Hoffer, from 1993 to 2016. The reporters share two daughters: Emilie and Carlie Hoffer.