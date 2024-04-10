Joe Scarborough found love on TV with Mika Brzezinski. The Morning Joe cohosts got married in 2018 after more than a decade of working together.

Who Is Mika Brzezinski?

Mika has decades of experience as a journalist, spending several years as a correspondent at CBS before moving to MSNBC. Joe and Mika’s working relationship began in 2007 when they both joined the morning talk show Morning Joe. Willie Geist later joined them as the third cohost of the MSNBC series.

After quietly dating and months of speculation, Joe and Mika revealed they got engaged in May 2017.

“Everyone talks about how there was always something there,” she told Vanity Fair of her relationship with Joe. “Over the past year and a half, I realized I had to face these feelings and that it was time to stop putting them in a box. It was not an easy process and it was not an easy set of decisions for either of us. It was something I couldn’t deny anymore.”

The coanchors got married in November 2018 at the National Archives in Washington, D.C., with only their closest friends and family members in attendance.

“Everything we do is exposed, and everything felt exposed every step of the way, so we want this to be private until it’s over,” she told Vanity Fair after their intimate nuptials. “We wanted to recognize it more quietly and have the people who are most important to us around us. And you know, our show is a cocktail party every morning.”

Taylor Hill/WireImage

While Joe and Mika have continued to work together on Morning Joe for more than 15 years, working with a spouse has definitely presented some roadblocks.

“Mika has reached her limit with Joe’s constant interruptions during their show, Morning Joe, and in their personal lives,” a source told In Touch in April 2024.

“This frustration culminated in a dramatic confrontation that has affected both their professional dynamic and their relationship,” the insider added.

How Many Times Has Mika Brzezinski Been Married?

Mika has been married twice. The TV personality was married to her first husband, James Hoffer, from 1993 to 2016. Together, they welcomed daughters Carlie and Emilie.

At the time of season 1 of Morning Joe, Joe was married to his second wife, Susan Waren, with whom he shares kids Kate and Jack. The former couple divorced in 2013 after 12 years of marriage. Prior to that, he was married to Melanie Hinton from 1986 to 1999. They share kids Joey and Andrew.