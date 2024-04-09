In November 2018, Morning Joe cohosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski got married, and colleague Willie Geist shockingly didn’t attend. Is their marriage still going strong?

Inside Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski’s Relationship

Mika joined Morning Joe as a cohost in 2007 alongside Joe. Willie became the third cohost of the series, and his schedule got a lot more packed with his duties on Today.

Speculation grew that Joe and Mika were in a relationship in 2016. They announced their engagement on-air during an episode of Morning Joe in May 2017. The political commentator popped the question while on vacation in Antibes, France.

“When I saw him on one knee, I started laughing nervously, almost hysterically,” she recalled of the proposal during an interview with Vanity Fair. “And then he asked, and I said, ‘Absolutely.’”

One month later, Willie also commented on his two costars’ love that blossomed while they worked together on the show.

“You had two single people, I think they always had a good relationship, they always had good chemistry, so I was not surprised by it. I was happy for them,” the Today anchor said during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in June 2017.

Joe and Mika wed in a small ceremony at the National Archives in Washington, D.C., in November 2018. Willie could not attend the nuptials “due to work commitments,” per NBC. The pair decided to keep their wedding rather secret, inviting only family members and close friends.

“We wanted it to be really small and simple and not what you expected from Mika and Joe,” Mika told Vanity Fair at the time. “Everything we do is exposed, and everything felt exposed every step of the way, so we want this to be private until it’s over. We wanted to recognize it more quietly and have the people who are most important to us around us. And you know, our show is a cocktail party every morning.”

Mike Pont/WireImage

Do Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Have Kids?

Joe and Mika both have kids from previous marriages. He welcomed kids Joey and Andrew during his first marriage to Melanie Hinton, which lasted from 1986 to 1999. Joe’s two younger kids, Kate and Jack, were born during his second marriage to Susan Waren, which lasted from 2001 to 2013.

Mika is a mom to daughters Carlie and Emilie, whom she shares with ex-husband Jim Hoffer. They were married from 1993 to 2016.

Are Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Still Together?

Joe and Mika are still together, despite facing some “challenges” in their relationship.

“Mika has reached her limit with Joe’s constant interruptions during their show, Morning Joe, and in their personal lives,” a source told In Touch in April 2024.

“This frustration culminated in a dramatic confrontation that has affected both their professional dynamic and their relationship,” the insider added.