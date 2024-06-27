Mika Brzezinski and her husband, Joe Scarborough, travel a lot and have called multiple places home, but nothing quite compares to her family house in Maine.

Inside Mika Brzezinski’s Maine Home

The Morning Joe cohost inherited her stunning Maine abode from her late parents, Zbigniew Brzezinski and Emilie Benes Brzezinski.

Mika’s parents purchased the home in Maine in 1967 on South Shore Road in Northeast Harbor. It has more than 30 rooms and served as the family’s summer home for generations.

“We started coming up when we [children] were very young, and the house became a North Star for my entire family,” Mika’s brother Mark Brzezinski told the Mount Desert Islander in December 2020. “When summer would roll around, we would think of Northeast Harbor and getting out to the islands and doing all the hikes and going on the carriage paths.”

While her parents did not make any updates to the house during their lives, Mika and Joe did make some minor renovations to the place in recent years.

“We have tried to keep all the Maine charm,” she revealed of the changes. “We tried to retain the character and the narrative of the house.”

Courtesy of Mika Brzezinski/Instagram

Going to Maine each summer to stay in the gorgeous Victorian estate became a well-loved tradition for Mika very early on in her life.

“On the dining room wall, there is an incredible list going back to 1967 of events from each summer — you know, Mika swims across the pool or Mark catches the hugest mackerel,” she told Parade in July 2012. “All the highlights of each year — the good, the bad and the ugly — are on that wall. I honestly don’t know how we’d ever let this house go because it’s so much a part of our history.”

She also reflected on her favorite thing about driving up north and staying in the home in the warmer months each year.

“My favorite thing about summer is lobster dinners at our house in Maine with a lot of vodka,” the TV host told the outlet. “We ask all the kids around the table — at this point, there are five grandchildren—what their favorite part of the day was. It’s always something wayward, fun, and whimsical: a massive jellyfish attack or the time the dog jumped in the water. That’s the moment when I say to myself, “Wow, finally, for one second, time has stopped and I can just take a breath and think about how wonderful life is.”

Mika Brzezinski Has Shared Rare Photos of Her Home

On her Instagram page, Mika has shared some rare photos of the Maine property while spending time there with her family and pets. The political commentator shares kids Emilie and Carlie Hoffer with ex-husband Jim Hoffer.

Courtesy of Mika Brzezinski/Instagram

Mika previously opened up about spending three weeks in the beach town with her mother, who was diagnosed with both dementia and Parkinson’s, in September 2021.

“It was really wonderful to be there alone with her, because we could do things at her pace,” Mika reflected in a piece for MSNBC. “So, if she was up at 7 a.m. and feeling good, that’s when we would go biking. Other days we would leisurely read the newspaper, have lunch, and then go on the boat. It felt like climbing a mountain to get her down on the dock and on the boat for a 20 minute ride — sometimes it took an hour. But we did it!”