Julia Roberts Was in Many High-Profile Romances! See the ‘Miss Congeniality’ Star’s Dating History

Julia Roberts has been married to her husband, Danny Moder, for nearly two decades, but you might not be familiar with her other high-profile romances. The Miss Congeniality star previously dated Hollywood hunks like Liam Neeson, Kiefer Sutherland and more.

Julia got her start in the A-list dating scene when she was first linked to the Schindler’s List actor in 1987. The Pretty Woman actress and Liam were together for a year, but it didn’t turn out to be true love.

Over the next few years, Julia juggled her romantic life while cementing her status as an iconic movie star. During the earlier days of her career when she starred in 1998’s Satisfaction, 1989’s Steel Magnolias and many others, she dated Dylan McDermott, Kiefer and Jason Patric.

The Academy Award winner also took a shot at marriage when she walked down the aisle with her first husband, Lyle Lovett, in 1993. Sadly, their relationship only lasted less than two years as they called it quits in 1995. She later experienced multiple other relationships before falling in love with her second husband, Danny, in 2001.

Since the Erin Brockovich star and the American cinematographer tied the knot in 2002, they’ve remained stronger than ever. Even after being together for over 18 years and welcoming three children, Phinnaeus, Hazel and Henry, Julia still considers herself to be one “lucky” lady.

“He truly, to this day, to this minute, is just my favorite human,” the Runaway Bride alum gushed on an episode of Gwyneth Paltrow‘s “The Goop Podcast” in November 2018. “I’m more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just more than anybody. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other’s company.”

The Eat Pray Love actress also marveled over the moment she first laid eyes on the Secret in Their Eyes creator. “I think that first kind of real ‘seismic shift’ was meeting Danny,” Julia gushed at the time. “That was the first like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way.”

We’re so happy Julia found her soulmate!

