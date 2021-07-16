Julia Roberts‘ little girl isn’t so little anymore! The film icon’s 16-year-old daughter looked stunning as she made her red carpet debut with dad Danny Moder. Hazel turned heads while walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on July 10.

The blonde beauty made the rare public appearance wearing a gorgeous off-white frock with black shoes for the 74th annual event in Cannes, France. Hazel joined her tuxedo-clad father, 52, for the premiere of his latest film, Flag Day, which he worked as a cinematographer on.

As they entered the highly prestigious ceremony, Hazel looked happier than ever to be supporting her dad. Though it’s not often for Julia, 53, and Danny’s kids to be spotted out and about, Hazel’s appearance at the famous film festival proved she’s a complete natural in front of the cameras.

The Pretty Woman actress and the Emmy-nominated cinematographer are the loving parents of Hazel and her twin brother, Phinnaeus, whom they welcomed in November 2004. Julia and Danny — who wed in 2002 — are also the parents of their younger son, 14-year-old Henry.

Throughout the years they’ve been raising their kids, the longtime lovebirds have done a really good job keeping Hazel, Phinnaeus and Henry out of the public eye. Despite rare outings and the occasional photos Danny will post on social media, Julia said they’ve made it a point to keep their family as private as possible.

“We try to protect our kids,” the Notting Hill alum explained to USA Today in December 2013. “We just want to have our family life and not have that intruded upon.”

Because Julia and Danny have become experts at shielding their children from the spotlight, all three of their kiddos have grown up to be grounded. “They’re not spoiled or entitled, and she made quite an effort to keep their lives as normal as possible to avoid that,” an insider exclusively told Closer in October 2018.

Whether or not the couple’s kids follow in their showbiz footsteps when they get older, the Erin Brockovich star just wants her children to know they can “do whatever [they] want in life” — especially Hazel, the source dished. “Julia wants to set an example for Hazel … she doesn’t want Hazel to see any limitations to being a woman.”

