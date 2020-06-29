Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder‘s cutest photos are sure to pull on any fan’s heartstrings. The longtime couple have been rocking red carpet events and Hollywood appearances even before they tied the knot in July 2002.

The Pretty Woman star first met the film cinematographer while on set of The Mexican in 2001. Although Danny was still in a relationship with first wife Vera Steimberg, whom he married in 1997, the connection between him and Julia was undeniable.

“I think that first kind of real ‘seismic shift’ was meeting Danny,” the Notting Hill actress gushed during an episode of Gwyneth Paltrow‘s “The Goop Podcast” in 2018. “That was the first like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way.”

After Julia and Danny hit it off while filming the comedy, the film guru called it quits with his first wife and their divorce was reportedly finalized by June 2002. Less than a month later, Julia and Danny made their love official when they walked down the aisle on July 4.

Over the years, the Academy Award winner and the handsome hunk have continued to prove they’re more in love than ever. Aside from their enviable, decades-long romance, Julia and Danny are also the proud parents of their three now-teenage kids, daughter Hazel Moder and twin sons Henry Moder and Phinnaeus Moder.

In 2018, however, the twosome’s marriage was rocked when divorce rumors started circulating. “Julia and Danny are constantly quarreling,” an insider told Life & Style Weekly at the time. “Their marriage is on the rocks.”

While fans were worried about a potential split, Julia and Danny put an end to the speculation when they celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary in 2019. The pair proved they can overcome anything as Julia even praised the Emmy nominee for being the best husband and father to their famous family.

“He truly, to this day, to this minute is just my favorite human,” she gushed on Gwyneth’s podcast. “I’m more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just than anybody. Really, we’re so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other’s company.”

The Homecoming star even pointed out how their bond continues to get “deeper” as the years go on. “It just gets more complex … you’re young and you fall in love and go, ‘Yeah, we’re going to get married and we’re going to build a house and will have kids,’ and all these things that we all kind of dream of.”

