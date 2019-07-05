What a gift! Julia Roberts reminded everyone once again how crazy she is about her husband, Daniel Moder, by sharing quite the tribute to him on their wedding anniversary.

The 51-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday, July 4, to share a lovely photo and a kind message in honor of her 17th wedding anniversary with her man, 50. “💖17 Years💖 #TheWheelieKingsWife,” the actress wrote alongside a snap of herself in sunglasses wearing a t-shirt featuring a throwback picture of her husband riding a bike and popping a wheelie.

Take a look at the pic below!

The Pretty Woman star met Daniel, a cinematographer, on the set of her 2000 film The Mexican. Two years later they tied the knot. The pair share three kids — twins twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 14, and son Henry, 12. “He’s an awesome human being. We have so much fun,” the Oscar winner once told Extra of her relationship with her love after sharing a snap of them hugging each other on the beach.

“I said to him — we were lying in bed — I go to him, ‘Can I post this picture?’ Because that’s a weird question,” she explained of the photo. “New to my lexicon. And he was like, ‘Okay.'” Sweet! The couple always find time to spend with each other, especially since they are often on set together.

“I love working with him. I don’t know how it is for him — you’d have to ask him!” the A-lister once exclusively told Closer Weekly. The couple have collaborated seven times in the past, so it is clear that they are all about working as a team! However, Julia won’t be on the same set as her husband in her next film: Little Bee for Amazon Studios. The star is also currently starring in the popular series Homecoming.

We wish this Hollywood pair nothing but the best moving forward!