all-the-rare-photos-danny-moder-has-shared-of-his-and-julia-roberts-kids

Julia Roberts’ Kids Are Always Having Fun! See All the Rare Family Photos Danny Moder Has Shared

Julia Roberts has made it a priority to raise her three children out of the public eye despite being one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Now that the Pretty Woman alum’s kids, Hazel, Phinneaus and Henry, are growing up, Danny Moder doesn’t mind sharing rare family photos every now and then.

Most of the time, the American cinematographer will post pictures of their kids partaking in their favorite activities, such as swimming, riding bikes and enjoying the outdoors. In May 2019, Danny uploaded a video of their youngest son doing a backflip on the trampoline, writing, “Henry trippin’.”

In October 2017, the Dead to Me creator uploaded a sweet snapshot of the Notting Hill actress with all three of their kiddos. “No Lovers birthday weekend is complete without a surprise bumping into your kids in a surf shop. 50 is better with five,” he captioned the pic. “This is the road to the tavern … where there is promise and joy. Love you.”

Julia and Danny have been raising their children together over the last 16 years, having first become parents in November 2004. At the time, the lovebirds — who wed in July 2002 — welcomed their twins, daughter Hazel and son Phinnaeus, Finn for short. They later welcomed Henry in June 2007.

Over the years, the Hollywood pair has cemented an unbreakable bond with their children. Though raising a family while juggling hectic showbiz careers isn’t easy, Julia and Danny share a similar “philosophy” on parenting.

“You just don’t know these things until you are right there doing it, and we are so fortunate that there is some kind of inexplicable harmony to the way we do things,” the doting mom said on “The Goop Podcast” in 2018. “We do things differently … but there’s something together that makes all the sense in the world.”

The way they raise their children isn’t the only thing Danny and Julia are on the same page about, though. Following nearly 20 decades together, a source close to the Erin Brockovich actress and the Mexican cinematographer told Closer Weekly the two are more in love than ever.

“[They] truly feel like soulmates,” the insider revealed in June 2021. “The chemistry between them is crucial … after all this time, Julia still finds Danny incredibly sexy, and he adores her still.”

To see a gallery of all the rare photos Danny has shared of his and Julia’s kids, keep scrolling!