Boys’ day out! Julia Roberts‘ husband, Danny Moder, and their two sons, Phinnaeus and Henry, were spotted on a rare outing around Malibu, California. The Hollywood cinematographer left his longtime wife and their daughter, Hazel, at home for a trip to the grocery store with his little men.

Danny, 51, was photographed leaving the store with his hands full alongside Phinnaeus, 15, and Henry, 13, on Sunday, August 9. The Secret in Their Eyes creator made sure to keep his kiddos protected from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as they sported face masks.

Even though Julia, 52, and Danny — who tied the knot in 2002 — are still spending some time in Malibu, the couple recently purchased a new home more north in San Fransisco. As Closer Weekly previously reported, the Pretty Woman star and the handsome hunk bought a gorgeous estate in the city’s Presidio Heights neighborhood for $8.3 million in June.

“[Julia] loves Malibu, but she wanted her children, who are growing up so fast, to have the experience of a city with a different energy and vibe,” a friend exclusively shared with Closer at the time. The pal noted their new move is all for Phinnaeus, Hazel, 15, and Henry.

“Her kids are not movie star kids in San Francisco, where no one cares who your mom is,” the insider explained. “She’s always wanted to raise her kids in a more diverse neighborhood. The bustling parts of [San Francisco] aren’t far away [from their new home], but there’s also a huge park nearby with trails for hiking.”

Even though the award-winning twosome adore their “idyllic” lives in Malibu, the friend noted they’re yearning for more private time with their family. “There’s a new scene for them to explore and although they’re both working less, it’s still less than an hour’s flight to L.A.,” the pal said, noting the Normal Heart cinematographer has “grown tired of Hollywood.”

Julia and Danny may be one of showbiz’s most famous couples, but deep down, they’re just your ordinary mom and dad. While previously chatting with InStyle in December 2019, the Academy Award winner revealed she’s so “proud” to be the mother of her beloved children.

“There’s no way to describe it without sounding sappy or ridiculous because everything in my mind ends with an exclamation point,” Julia sweetly joked. “And the thing is, we have these three human beings who are just a complete reflection of the affection we have for each other.”

