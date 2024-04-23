Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige’s Relationship Timeline

April 2023

Aubrey appeared in the audience to support Ryan during his final episode as a cohost on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

“Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man,” she wrote on Instagram after the episode aired. “You make it look so easy, but the truth is there is just nobody quite like you. I am so beyond proud of you. Not just for your work ethic, but for your caring heart and the genuine love that you give to others. I am so excited for this next chapter of your life and our life. May it be filled with total presence, joy and relaxation in every single moment. The best is yet to come. Cheers. Love ya babe.”