Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige’s Relationship Timeline

Ryan Seacrest has been lucky in love ever since Aubrey Paige Petcosky came into his life! The American Idol host and his model girlfriend, who is 23 years his junior, could be endgame.
May 2021
Ryan and Aubrey first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted at a heliport while returning home from a trip to the Hamptons.
“Ryan has met Aubrey’s family,” a source told Us Weekly the following month. “They think he’s a wonderful guy.”
April 2022
Kelly Ripa gave her stamp of approval on Ryan’s relationship, telling Live With Kelly and Ryan viewers that she was “so fond” of Aubrey.
“If you two break up, I will go into seclusion,” she told the audience.
June 2022
The TV host and the fashionista made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s documentary Halftime.
February 2023
Aubrey posted a video tribute to Ryan for Valentine’s Day on Instagram.
“Happy Valentine’s Day mi amor,” she wrote in her caption. “Loving you has been the adventure of a lifetime. Cheers to many more laughs, sunrises, meals, and spontaneous adventures. Blessed to have the honor of loving you.”
April 2023
Aubrey appeared in the audience to support Ryan during his final episode as a cohost on Live With Kelly and Ryan.
“Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man,” she wrote on Instagram after the episode aired. “You make it look so easy, but the truth is there is just nobody quite like you. I am so beyond proud of you. Not just for your work ethic, but for your caring heart and the genuine love that you give to others. I am so excited for this next chapter of your life and our life. May it be filled with total presence, joy and relaxation in every single moment. The best is yet to come. Cheers. Love ya babe.”
February 2024
Ryan shared photos of Aubrey on his Instagram page for the first time in their relationship.
“Happy #ValentinesDay @aubreypaige_ , can’t wait to eat that cookie dough with you but first, @disneyparks churros,” he captioned the post.
April 2024
The radio host supported his girlfriend as she tackled a new business venture with the release of her card game, Sippin on Somethin’. “Congratulations @aubreypaige_ for bringing this great idea to life, so proud of you,” he captioned an Instagram post.