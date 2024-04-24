Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige Petcosky, have called it quits on their relationship, a rep for the star confirmed to People. The pair dated for three years before splitting.

“After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways,” a source close to the former couple told the outlet. “They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors.”

The split came as a shock to the American Idol hosts fans, as he recently posted a photo with Aubrey, 26, on his Instagram account on April 4. In the caption of the post, Ryan promoted Aubrey’s new card game, Sippin’ on Something.

“Congratulations @aubreypaige_ for bringing this great idea to life, so proud of you @sippinonsomethin,” he wrote in his caption.

The duo first began dating in the summer of 2021. It was also believed that Ryan and Aubrey were looking into starting their next chapter together, including talks of expanding their family.

“Ryan is notorious for dragging his feet when it comes to settling down, but he and ​Aubrey have definitely discussed having a baby. She would like a wedding first, which has been something Ryan has avoided all his adult life,” an insider told Closer earlier this month.

Courtesy of Aubrey Paige Petcosky/Instagram

Ryan’s American Idol colleagues were also encouraging him to start a family with the model.

“They want him and Aubrey to start a family,” a second source told Closer this month. “Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan have both been telling him about the joys of fatherhood, and during a live American Idol airing, Katy Perry actually yelled at him, ‘Yes, it’s time!’”

The radio host has never been married and has never had any children. He is a doting uncle to his niece, Flora, whom he often posts pictures of on his Instagram account.

During an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan in August 2022, he admitted there was some pressure that came along with the idea of marriage.

“I’m happy. I’m happy in the present moment,” Ryan told guest Lisa Rinna. “I don’t think about everything else.”

Ryan also made some other rare comments about his desire to get married and start a family of his own some day.

“I think having kids at the right time would be great,” he told the reality star. “I have a fantastic family, very small family.”