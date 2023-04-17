Ryan Seacrest and His Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Are Madly in Love! See Rare Photos Together

Head over heels! Ryan Seacrest is so smitten with his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige Petcosky, to whom he was first linked in May 2021. The couple have since showcased their love in sweet photos shared on Instagram and made rare public appearances.

“Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man,” Aubrey gushed in the caption of a December 2021 Instagram photo with Ryan. “Wishing everyone love, happiness, safety & health in 2022.”

Prior to dating the model, Ryan was in a relationship with chef Shayna Taylor, whom he dated on and off for nearly eight years.

“Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago,” a rep for Ryan told Us Weekly in June 2020. “They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple.”

He was able to open his heart to finding love again with Aubrey. The fashionista even won over Kelly Ripa, Ryan’s longtime pal and former cohost on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “I am so fond of her,” Kelly said about Aubrey during an April 2022 episode of the show.

One year later, Ryan marked his final episode on the program with a touching farewell celebration that his parents, sister and girlfriend all attended. Mark Consuelos was named the new cohost on Live as Ryan looked toward his next chapter, continuing to host American Idol, recording his radio show, producing television series and more.

Kelly joked she was looking forward to seeing the TV personality walk down the aisle in the future.

“We will all keep our same mailing addresses in case there is ever a wedding invitation,” the All My Children alum said during the broadcast. “Just in case!”

On Instagram, Aubrey shared a sweet message dedicated to her beau after he waved goodbye to the talk show he has been a part of since 2017.

“Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man,” the beauty penned. “You make it look so easy, but the truth is there is just nobody quite like you. I am so beyond proud of you. Not just for your work ethic, but for your caring heart and the genuine love that you give to others.”

She added, “I am so excited for this next chapter of your life and our life. May it be filled with total presence, joy and relaxation in every single moment.”

Keep scrolling to see Ryan’s rare photos with his girlfriend, Aubrey.