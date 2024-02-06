Are Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos taking tenants? You might be asking yourself that question after setting your eyes on their lavish home in New York City!

The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohosts have been living in an extravagant penthouse on the Upper East Side of Manhattan since 2013. The longtime couple purchased the townhouse on East 76th Street for $27 million from fashion mogul Luca Orlandi and his wife, supermodel Oluchi Onweagba.

Kelly and Mark moved into the gorgeous 7,796 square-foot mansion after the TV star pointed out that their former home on Crosby Street in SoHo felt a little crowded. By the time they put the home on the market in 2015, it sold for $20 million, though the original asking price was $24.5 million.

According to the New York Daily News, the house was built in 1882 and features five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

