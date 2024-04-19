John Travolta Then and Now: Photos of the Actor's Transformation

2020

John switched up his signature look when he debuted his bald hair in 2019. The star’s decision to rock his natural look “came on a whim,” he exclusively told Closer at the time.

While it seems John is still at the top of his game when it comes to his career, he suffered a tragic loss in his personal life when his beloved wife, Kelly, died in July 2020. The I Am Wrath star shared the heartbreaking news via Instagram.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife, Kelly, has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” he wrote in his emotional post. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”

Although John lost one of the most important people in his life, he’s able to hold on to the late Jerry Maguire star’s spirit through memories and their kids. Kelly even once opened up about getting to work with her one true love on their film Gotti in 2018.

“I loved working with my hubby. We have done it several times, but this one was the most fun because we play husband and wife who are completely different from us,” Kelly exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in 2018. “The great thing is that you have a rehearsing partner at home! We’d go in and out of these characters, and that is so fun.”