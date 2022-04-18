In the early ‘90s, Salma Hayek captivated audiences with her beauty and incredible acting skills as she made a name for herself in Hollywood. The Mexican-born actress earned her big break starring alongside Antonio Banderas in the 1995 action film Desperado. Years later, she continues to star in blockbuster films, shine at red carpet events and blow fans away with her stunning bikini photos.

The Frida Kahlo star is known for her dynamic performances in films like Dogma, Grown Ups, Eternals and House of Gucci. During a June 2021 appearance on Red Table Talk, Salma shared her true feelings about aging in Hollywood.

“You can kick ass at any age,” she said. “You can hold your own at any age, you can dream at any age, you can be romantic at any age. We have the right to be loved for who we are at the place that we are.”

Outside of her whirlwind acting career, Salma is a mom to her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, whom she shares with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault. Though she has an extremely busy schedule, the Academy Award nominee prioritizes spending time with her only child, who was born in 2007.

“I try to be with Valentina as much as possible, even when I’m working. … It takes a lot of work and mommies are very tired because most of us work and life is exhausting, especially if you are an older mom like me, but you have to make the effort,” she told Red Magazine in May 2017.

Salma has celebrated some of her daughter’s major milestones in rare social media posts over the years. It’s clear from the photos that the mother-daughter duo loves spending time at the beach. The Emmy winner gives fans major fashion inspiration with her gorgeous swimsuit snaps and poses for pics in some of the most beautiful locations during her travels.

Salma opened up in a February 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight about why posting bikini pictures is “liberating” for her. The revelation came one month after the beauty shared a slew of swimsuit photos from her tropical getaway on Instagram.

“I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year,” she shared. “I’m glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it because it was the first week of the vacation.”

