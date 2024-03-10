Julianne Hough is full of surprises! She wowed everyone at the Academy Awards in a unique outfit, proving that she is the queen of breaking the mold in the fashion industry. The Dancing With the Stars cohost opted for a jumpsuit instead of a traditional gown at the Oscars 2024.

“Since the Oscars is so glamorous, I knew I wanted to do something cool and different,” her stylist, Jennifer Mazur, told People. “When Vauthier sent me a photo of this jumpsuit that they had in Paris that no one had seen yet, I knew it was an instant winner. When I showed it to Julianne. she fell in love. From the second she tried it on. We knew it was the winner for the Oscars. Julianne loves taking a fashion risk and loves to be different.”