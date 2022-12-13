Tia Mowry Has Had So Many Iconic Swimsuit Moments! See Her Beautiful Bikini Photos

Fashionista Tia Mowry loves rocking unique swimsuit styles in an array of colors and patterns! The Sister, Sister alum, much like her twin sister, Tamera Mowry, enjoys taking trips to Hawaii with her friends and family. You can always count on the TV star to snap gorgeous bikini photos during her vacations.

Tia and Tamera shot to fame with their sitcom in 1994 and starred in the series until it aired its final episode in 1999. Since then, they’ve both continued their acting careers and started families. Tia welcomed two children, Cree and Cairo, with her husband, Cory Hardrict, whom she separated from in September 2022.

Even though they decided to go their separate ways, the Seventeen Again star and the All American actor are coparenting for the sake of their kids.

“I’m happy to say I’m going to be spending Christmas with Cory,” the mom of two told E! News in December 2022. “We’re going to have him with the kids on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day. We are family and we always will be and that’s what’s important to me.”

Though her new normal has been an adjustment, Tia shared her latest approach to life after splitting from her spouse.

“I’m just walking and living in my authenticity,” she explained. “And my truth and my peace and my happiness and us spending the holidays together is that.”

In addition to spending time with her kiddos in her Los Angeles home, Tia has been focusing on her self-care routine and making each day count.

“I’ve started to write affirmations that stick and resonate with me on my mirror,” the Family Reunion star told her Instagram followers in December 2022. “It becomes like my vision board for the week and keeps me focused.”

Tia has continued to post motivating clips of her workout routine, fashion videos and snippets of her family gatherings out by the pool at home. Fans cannot get enough of her fabulous style moments whether she is at the beach or preparing for a red carpet event. The trendsetter revealed some of her biggest fashion inspirations in Hollywood.

“I absolutely love Jessica Alba! In the daytime, she’s at a mommy event and very flirty and cute, but when it’s time to be sexy she knows how to bring it and is still very classy,” she told Hype Hair in August 2015. “I love Jennifer Lopez, mainly because of the risks she takes with fashion. I’m really trying to do that. I also really like how Nicole Richie has a relaxed, Bohemian look.”

