Savannah Guthrie is hoping that a Hollywood fashionista will lend her an outfit. The Today cohost took to Instagram to ask America Ferrera for a huge favor.

Savannah, 52, shared a photo of America’s 2024 Oscars dress in her Instagram Stories. “She is my best dressed vote,” the broadcaster wrote alongside the picture.

A few moments later, Savannah decided to publicly ask America, 39, if she could borrow the dress.

“No, seriously. @americaferrera can I borrow this, I have something in April,” Savannah captioned another photo of America’s pink look with a crying laughing emoji.

The Barbie actress wore a Versace chainmail gown for the annual award ceremony on March 10, in which she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress. It was Da’Vine Joy Randolph who ended up taking home the trophy that night for her role in The Holdovers.

Though she did not win the award, fans couldn’t help but point out how glamorous the pink ensemble was. It was the perfect way to wrap up the Barbie era after the film dominated the box office and touched the hearts of people all over the world.

“We thought we’d save the pink for last,” America’s stylist, Karla Welch, captioned a gorgeous video of her look on Instagram.

“Best look of the night,” one person wrote in a comment underneath the video, with hundreds of other people agreeing.

It was revealed during the E! News red carpet broadcast that the dress was not easy to come by, as it took more than 400 hours to make.

America wasn’t alone on the red carpet. She brought along her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, as her date to the Academy Awards. The pair sat in the audience with her Barbie costar Margot Robbie as well as director Greta Gerwig.

JC Olivera/Getty Images

In the past, Savannah has been known to attend the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty with her husband, Mike Feldman. However, this year, she ended up not going to the event. Instead, she was in Washington, D.C., for most of the week to report on the State of the Union. She joined Today virtually on March 8, before returning to the NYC studio to cohost in person with Hoda Kotb on Monday, March 11.

The mom of two has also been incredibly busy promoting her new faith-based book, Mostly What God Does, since its February 20 release.

“I’m not writing this book from some mountaintop where I’ve received some wisdom, and now I’m imparting it to the world,” she told TODAY.com. “No, I’m still down here, struggling. Still down here, disappointing myself. I’m still down here, needing faith, needing grace, needing mercy, needing love. That’s why I wrote the book — because I’m the person that needs to read it. And so I thought, if I do, then maybe others do, too.”