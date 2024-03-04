Savannah Guthrie is back on Today after what’s been a busy couple of weeks for the broadcaster. The release of her new book, Mostly What God Does, kept her occupied with appearances and book tour stops outside of the show.

On Monday, March 4, Savannah, 52, sat alongside Hoda Kotb on Today. The newscasting duo went along with their usual show format, reading headlines and then bringing guests onto the show. The appearance came after Savannah was absent from Today on March 1.

She was also missing from the morning talk show on February 16 and February 19. On February 15, Savannah interviewed guest Kelly Rowland before she walked off the set of the show. Kelly, 43, was supposed to serve as a guest cohost later on in the broadcast.

Rita Ora stepped in as a guest cohost at the last moment amid conflicting reports that the Destiny’s Child alum was dissatisfied with the dressing rooms backstage and unhappy with the nature of Savannah’s questions during the interview.

Mostly What God Does was released on February 20, and was promoted on Today in multiple segments featuring Savannah and her colleagues. The faith-centered book features a collection of personal essays about her journey with religion throughout her life.

“This book is a series of reflections about faith, and it’s from the heart,” Savannah told USA Today on February 20. “It’s really vulnerable and personal. And it’s that way because in so many ways, this is the book that I need to read. … I need to be reminded, like we all do, that God loves us and is on our side and has an eternal promise to be present to us. It’s not a promise that everything’s going to work out our way, or on our timing, or that we’re just going to crush life. It’s simply a promise that I am here for you. And I’m here with you.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Unfortunately, the book was targeted in an online scam recently. Savannah warned her Instagram followers of people selling fake workbooks with her name on it online.

“PSA — so many fakes out there! I didn’t write anything other than the book Mostly What God Does — no workbooks, no studies, no nothing!” she wrote in a caption on February 25.

It was initially her mom, Nancy Guthrie, who realized that there were fake copies of the book being sold.

“I couldn’t believe it. My mom sent it to me, and it says it’s a ‘workbook,’ and it’s even yellow like the color of the [real] book. But I didn’t write any workbooks, so don’t buy them!” Savannah told Page Six on February 24.