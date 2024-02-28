Savannah Guthrie’s Today colleagues have become her family! The news anchor showed her love for costar Carson Daly amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her new faith-based book, Mostly What God Does.

Savannah, 52, praised Carson, 50, for joining her during a stop on her book tour on Long Island.

“What a beautiful night thanks to my dearest @carsondaly who came out on a rainy night because he is an amazing faithful friend who is actually my brother in my heart,” the bestselling author captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram on Tuesday, February 27. “Thank you Kevin and @theparamountny for the incredible venue and hospitality. What an awesome place to see a show or really anything!! Long Island, I loved every minute. Thank you for being there. #mwgd #mostlywhatgoddoes.”

Carson’s wife, Siri Daly, was also in attendance. The outing came just after Savannah was the victim of an online scam, with people selling fake copies of a workbook with her name on it.

“I couldn’t believe it. My mom sent it to me, and it says it’s a ‘workbook,’ and it’s even yellow like the color of the [real] book. But I didn’t write any workbooks, so don’t buy them!” the journalist told Page Six in an interview published on February 24.

Savannah also warned her fans in a series of Instagram posts not to buy the fake workbook.

“PSA!!! These ‘workbooks’ are not real and not by me! Watch out (they spelled my name wrong — that’s the first clue)” she wrote on February 21. “I haven’t done any work book — just the book which you can buy at mostlywhatgoddoes.com OR from any retailer or Indy bookseller!”

Just as the book scam made headlines, Today viewers have also been rather critical of the show’s promotion of Mostly What God Does. Many have vowed to stop watching the show in posts shared on X, and others have supported Savannah through all of the negativity.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

“Starting to think about switching to ABC. Don’t want to hear about this crap from supposed journalists,” one person wrote, with dozens of other posts echoing the same thing.

Savannah seems to have blocked out the noise, as she has continued to make appearances on her book tour with a smile on her face. During one NYC event for Mostly What God Does, Savannah brought along her husband, Mike Feldman, as well as their two kids, Vale and Charles.

“They’re stronger and more confident, more self-assured and empathetic,” the mom of two told People about her children after the event. “And I just think they’re amazing creatures.”