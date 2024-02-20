Faith has always been at the heart of Savannah Guthrie’s family and career. In February 2024, the Today host released her faith-based book, Mostly What God Does, and shared details about her religious journey over the years.

What Religion Is Savannah Guthrie?

Savannah is a Christian. The broadcaster grew up as a Baptist in what she described as a “very churchy family.”

“We would go three times a week. It was very much part of my upbringing,” she said in an interview with Today. “My sister has the best line in the book: She said, ‘God was the sixth member of our family,’ in our family of five.”

Throughout Mostly What God Does, Savannah shares how she leaned on her faith during some of the most difficult moments in her life, including the death of her father, Charles Guthrie, when she was 16.

“All of what I have come to realize is that all of that is my faith story: belief and doubt, you know, joy, and also disappointment and sorrow. It’s all part of my faith journey,” the broadcaster reflected. “It’s all enhanced what I believe and have come to understand about God.”

Savannah never expected to write a book about faith in her 50s.

“When I had the opportunity to write something, faith was the subject I found myself most passionate about. … I think like if you had told me five years ago, ‘Oh, you’re gonna end up writing a book about faith,’ I would have said, ‘Oh, no, please. That’s so scary. Why would I put myself out there?’” she told Parade after her book’s release. “And somehow in this moment and in this time, it just felt like the right thing to do. And it didn’t feel like a burden. It felt like a joy.”

Courtesy of Savanah Guthrie/Instagram

What Church Does Savannah Guthrie Go To?

Savannah previously attended Trinity Grace Church in Manhattan, according to 18 Doors. More recently, she shared that she had been attending Good Shepherd in New York.

“I listen to hymns. I’ve made a playlist of old hymns that I grew up with, including ‘How Great Thou Art’ and ‘Great Is Thy Faithfulness,’” she told Guideposts. “And my church, Good Shepherd in New York, has a group of musicians from across the country doing music on Spotify.”

What Religion Is Savannah Guthrie’s Husband Mike Feldman?

Savannah married her husband, Mike Feldman, in 2014. The former political adviser is Jewish. They are raising their kids, Vale and Charles, in an interfaith family where they celebrate both Christian and Jewish holidays.

“We light the Hanukkah candles and Mike is teaching our kids the prayers. They love Christmas — the presents and Santa Claus,” she told Reveal With Drew and Jonathan Scott in October 2020. “We know that difficult questions may be coming, but we’re committed to raising them with full knowledge of their backgrounds. We hope as they get older, the kids will be inquisitive people of faith who find their own path.”

The kids say prayers before bed each night, and Vale was recently baptized at their church.

“She said, ‘Today, God, I joined your family.’ And that gives me a lot of joy,” Savannah recalled Vale saying after her baptism.