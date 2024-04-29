The View's Sara Haines Shares Rare Bikini Photo From Vacation

The View’s Sara Haines showed some skin in a series of photos from her recent vacation with her husband, Max Shifrin. It’s obvious from the pictures that the cohost enjoyed herself during her hiatus from the program.

“Out of office,” Sara captioned a carousel of photos on her Instagram account from her getaway to Turks and Caicos on April 26.

In one photo, the TV personality wore a pair of white linen pants and a black top as she stood in front of a stunning sunset. In another snap, Sara cuddled up to her husband while wearing a pair of stylish sunglasses. The duo sipped on yummy-looking drinks and even shared some PDA moments during their trip. She rocked a white swimsuit top and black bikini bottoms in another picture.

Courtesy of Sara Haines/Instagram

It appears the pair went on the trip without their three kids, Alec, Sandra and Caleb. However, earlier this month, Alec, 8, made an appearance on The View with his mom for a special segment.

Other snapshots showed the couple, who got married in 2014, on the beach and enjoying some quality time together while sitting at a waterfront restaurant. The Instagram post from Sara’s dreamy vacation came after The View went on its spring hiatus for the week. Reruns aired in the show’s usual time slot from April 22 to April 26.

Courtesy of Sara Haines/Instagram

“Awesome pics! I do, however, miss the view so much this week!” one person wrote in a comment underneath Sara’s post.

“Missed all of you a lot this week, especially with all that happened!” another penned.

Each season, The View typically goes on hiatus around this time, giving all of the hosts days off from TV.

Sara’s costar Alyssa Farah Griffin also went on a vacation during The View’s TV hiatus. She jetted off to Venice with her husband, Justin Griffin, for the week. After that, Alyssa, 34, was among the list of attendees at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

“White House Correspondents Dinner 2024 in the books! What a beautiful evening celebrating the free press. Great to join colleagues with @abcnews!” she captioned a photo from the event on her Instagram account on April 28.

The View returned from its hiatus with a new episode on Monday, April 29, which featured Jim Gaffigan. Alyssa, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro also shared their experiences attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner during the broadcast.

“This night is not about the clothes or the parties or celebrities,” Ana, 52, wrote on Instagram after the event. “It [is] about defending the free press and recognizing good journalists, while raising funds for journalism scholarships. I partied waaaay too much and too late. It’s taken me a full 24 hours to recover.”