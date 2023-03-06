The View host Alyssa Farah Griffin enjoys soaking up the sun on vacation with her husband, Justin Griffin, whenever she can. She’s shared rare bikini photos on Instagram over the years since becoming a well-known TV personality.

The couple moved to New York City once Alyssa landed a spot as an official cohost on the talk show in September 2022. The political strategist reflected on what it was like to move to the Big Apple and take on the role alongside her fellow new cohost, Ana Navarro, for season 26.

“I had to move to New York pretty quickly,” she admitted during a September 2022 episode of The View. “My husband and I were living in Washington, D.C., but we are now New Yorkers. We’ve had the best pizza I’ve ever had; you can eat fabulous Italian food on literally every corner at 2 a.m., any time of day. Greatest city on Earth.”

While they love living in NYC, Alyssa and Justin also frequently spend time hanging out by the beach in New England during the warmer months. Her Instagram is full of oceanfront snapshots from their relaxing vacations in between her duties on The View.

Alyssa married Justin in 2021 in a dreamy ceremony. The couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in November 2022, posting photos from their big day to commemorate the milestone.

“Happy first anniversary to my amazing husband, @justinpgriffin,” she penned. “Thank you for supporting me through all the adventures this life together has brought us. I’m so proud of you. Thank you for being the most amazing partner I could have dreamt up.”

While the reporter and the New York University Stern School of Business graduate have had a sweet love story, Alyssa did admit that they faced one bump in the road while they were dating.

“My husband and I went on one brief hiatus a few months into dating, we were doing long distance,” the CNN news personality said during a February 2023 episode of The View. “He broke up with me. I was devastated. But how do you get him back? Post a sexy beachside photo.”

Alyssa admitted that the tactic worked like a charm after her beau had seen the picture on social media.

“He was calling me the next day and we were back together within a few days,” she said of the swimsuit photo, adding, “Make them know what they’re missing.”

Keep scrolling to see Alyssa’s rare bikini photos.