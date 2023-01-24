Good Morning America host Robin Roberts and her partner, Amber Laign, love traveling the world together! The news reporter and her beloved have gone on so many relaxing vacations to beautiful beaches, snapping rare bikini photos in the process.

Robin and Amber first met in 2005 after being set up on a blind date. At the time, Amber wasn’t aware that Robin was a famous TV reporter.

“I liked the fact that she had no idea who I was,” Robin recalled in her 2014 memoir, Everybody’s Got Something. “She rarely followed sports, so she never saw me on ESPN … and her office mates at the time watched a different morning show.”

When the broadcaster came out as gay in 2013, she made her relationship with the massage therapist public. Since then, they have been sharing so many sweet photos together on social media and have fallen deeper in love. The pair have been through many hardships, including both fighting breast cancer, but are grateful that they have each other to lean on.

In January 2023, Robin shared that she and her longtime love were ready to take the next big leap in their relationship.

“I’m saying ‘yes’ to marriage,” the former ESPN sportscaster revealed during an episode of GMA. “We’re getting married this year. It’s something we have talked about, but we had put it off. She became ill, and it is saying yes to that and that next chapter.”

As they looked to start their next chapter, Robin and Amber spent time enjoying the “spectacular sunsets” in Key West, Florida. The lovebirds frequently vacation in the beach town, which Robin often refers to as their “happy place.” In June 2021, the Peabody Award winner penned a sweet post about her appreciation for Key West.

“I’m bursting at the seams with gratitude!” she gushed. “Sweet Amber and I had a magical week in Key West. We always enjoy spending time in our ‘happy place,’ riding our bikes everywhere with [our dog] in the basket but this trip was special.”

Robin went on to say she was “blessed” for getting to spend time in paradise to “recharge” her battery. Making memories by the water has always been a way for her to relax in between her busy schedule on TV.

“Nothing quite soothes my soul more than being around water, whether it’s looking out my NYC apartment and seeing the Hudson River or gazing at this beautiful ocean on a much-appreciated vacation,” the Alabama native captioned a December 2018 Instagram snap at the beach. “I have no doubt that it’s because in my heart, home will always be my beloved Mississippi Gulf Coast.”

Keep scrolling to see Robin’s rare bikini photos.