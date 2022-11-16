‘GMA’ Host Amy Robach’s Bikini Photos Are Something to Talk About! See Her Swimsuit Pictures

As a leading ABC News personality and Good Morning America anchor, Amy Robach has impressed viewers with her trendy looks on screen. The news reporter has had a career full of incredible highs and loves enjoying some well–deserved vacations in her best bikini looks.

On top of her job as one of daytime TV’s most beloved anchors, Amy is a marathon runner. Her passion for running helped her overcome one of the most difficult periods of her life in 2013 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Now in remission, she continues to partake in marathons in New York City.

“I loved how strong and powerful it made me feel,” Amy told Page Six about running in November 2019. “Over the years, running has been like therapy for me and helps me clear my head and my heart.”

The Michigan native always has her running partner, husband Andrew Shue, by her side for support. The couple wed in 2010 after meeting at a party. Prior to her union with the Melrose Place actor, Amy was married to her first husband, Tim McIntosh, from 1996 to 2008. She shares two daughters with her former spouse, Ava and Annalise “Annie” McIntosh.

From her marriage to Andrew, Amy also became a stepmom to his three sons from his first marriage: Nate, Aidan and Wyatt Shue. Their experiences raising a blended family of five kids inspired the couple to write their first children’s book, Better Together.

“We used to actually tell them stories, and especially the little ones, about the animals in our yard and how they all became a family together,” the broadcaster told People in October 2021. “And so, we used to joke and say, ‘One day we should write a children’s book about how family isn’t just about who you’re related to by blood, but who you choose to love, who you choose to respect, and who you choose to find common ground with.'”

Family has always meant the most to Amy. The news personality and her entire family spent the summer of 2022 in Greece, sightseeing and making memories. In one photo from the trip, Amy rocked a rust-colored bikini top as she posed with her parents on a yacht. After the trip, it was back to marathon training for the former Today host.

“Still get intimidated by the long hot training runs … took my time, one step at a time, remembering the lessons I learn on each run (and I’m constantly learning new ones) apply to all the challenges of our daily lives!” Amy captioned an August 2022 selfie in the park.

