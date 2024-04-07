2024 CMT Awards Celebrity Red Carpet Arrivals in Photos

It’s a starry night in Austin, Texas, as country music‘s biggest and brightest are turning out for the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on Sunday, April 7.

Kelsea Ballerini is hosting the big event, with performances from such artists as Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Jelly Roll and more heavy hitters. In addition, late legend Toby Keith will be honored in a star-studded tribute.