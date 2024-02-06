Country music legend Toby Keith is dead at age 62 after a battle with stomach cancer, his family confirmed in a statement on Tuesday, February 6.

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5, surrounded by his family,” the statement read, which was shared by the musician’s verified X account. “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

The singer-songwriter rose to fame in the 1990s and his debut single, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” hit No. 1 on the the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 1993. In June 2022, Keith announced to the world that he had stomach cancer, one year after he was diagnosed.

“I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery,” he explained on his social media accounts. “So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

The seven-time Grammy nominee continued to update his fans on his health throughout his cancer battle. He admitted that there were some difficult moments.

“I feel pretty good,” he told E! News in September 2023. “It’s a little bit of a roller coaster. You get good days and, you know, you’re up and down, up and down. It’s always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today.”

That same month, he attended the People’s Choice Country Awards with his wife, Tricia Lucus. He was honored with the Country Icon Award at the ceremony.

“I bet you never thought y’all’d see me in skinny jeans,” he said in his speech. “I want to thank the Almighty for allowing me to be here tonight, he’s been riding shot gun with me for a little while now. I want to thank my beautiful family that’s here. A lot of people go in and make a career like this of 30 years.”

He went on to thank his supporters, who have been there every step of the way of his career.

“I want to thank the fans for still allowing us to do what we do,” Keith concluded. Have a wonderful evening, thank you!”

The singer is survived by his three kids, Shelley Covel Rowland, Krystal Keith and Stelen Keith Covel.