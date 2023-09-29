Through his difficult stomach cancer battle, Toby Keith has had his wife, Tricia Lucus, by his side. The country music star is grateful for his partner of more than 35 years and their supportive family.

Who Is Toby Keith’s Wife, Tricia Lucus?

Toby and Tricia first met at a bar when he was just starting to find his footing in the music industry. He was 20 and she was 19 at the time. It was Toby’s personality that drew Tricia to him. “He was just one of those larger-than-life guys, full of confidence,” she told People in June 2001.

After three years of dating, the couple got married in 1984. Tricia recalled some of her husband’s sweet gestures after their nuptials.

“Most people think he is just the most romantic person on the planet,” she said. “He has his moments of charm. It is nice to get a bouquet of flowers, but I’ve told him, ‘Save the money. Roses die in five to seven days. Buy me an outfit or take me to dinner.’”

In June 2022, Toby announced that he had been quietly battling stomach cancer.

“I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good,” the songwriter wrote on Instagram at the time. “I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

In September 2023, Toby made his return to the award show circuit at the inaugural 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards to accept the Country Icon Award.

“I want to thank my beautiful family that’s here,” he said on stage, with Tricia shedding tears in the audience. “And most of all, I want to thank the fans for still allowing us to do what we do.”

The longtime pair walked the red carpet together at the event, proving that their marriage has withstood the test of time.

How Many Kids Does Toby Keith Have?

The “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” singer is a dad to daughters Shelley Covel Rowland and Krystal Keith and son Stelen Keith Covel. Toby and Tricia are also grandparents to several grandkids, including granddaughter Hensley, who loves spending time with the hitmaker.

In May 2020, Krystal snapped an adorable photo of Toby teaching Hensley how to fish. “He is a pretty good teacher, he taught me how to outfish all the boys … Hensley’s turn,” she captioned the Instagram post.