Kenny Chesney’s Love Life Inspires His Songs! See If the Country Star Is Married or Has Kids

Kenny Chesney sings about love songs with his ACM Award-winning country music, but thanks to the love he’s experienced throughout his life, some of his relationships have given him inspiration. Most notably, the “There Goes My Life” crooner was married to ex-wife Renée Zellweger from May to September 20, but the former Hollywood couple never went on to have kids.

Perhaps Kenny and Renée’s former romance is memorable for all the wrong reasons. Though the two shared a strong connection in the beginning, the country artist’s relationship with the Bridget Jones’s Diary alum ended as quickly as it began. The exes first met at NBC’s “Concert of Hope” telethon in January 2005, where the Judy star developed a little bit of a crush.

According to a friend of Renée’s, the actress had intentions to make a move and “pass [Kenny] a note” during the event. However, her plans never came to fruition because she started talking to the Grammy winner’s publicist, who passed the information along before she had the chance. “When the broadcast wrapped, [Kenny went over [to Renée] and said, ‘I hear you are trying to pass me a note — don’t let the principal find out,'” the pal once told People.

It’s no surprise the ex-lovebirds completely hit it off considering Kenny had his eyes on the Murder in the Heartland alum for years. In fact, he named Renée as one of the “three sexiest people,” along with Charlize Theron and Janet Jackson, when asked his Hollywood crush during a 2002 interview with The Tennessean.

“Here’s a country girl who’s still down to earth. You never see her coming, then — wham! — there she is. And that makes her really, really sexy,” he told the outlet, referring to the blonde beauty. “Plus, [Renée] seems like the kind of girl who could fit in and be at home anywhere.”

After exchanging pleasantries at the NBC telethon, Kenny and the What If star’s relationship quickly took off. After keeping their romance under wraps for months, the “Knowing You” crooner and the Rebel Highway actress confirmed their status as a couple in April. Renée surprised fans during one of Kenny’s concerts when she delivered him a margarita on stage before sharing a kiss.

Just one week later, the former lovers proved how serious they were about each other when they said “I do” in May. Per Good Housekeeping, Kenny and Renée wed in a private ceremony on the beach in the Virgin Islands. The Oscar winner looked gorgeous in a strapless, silk white gown, while the country icon sported khaki-colored pants, a white dress shirt and his signature cowboy hat.

Sadly, their love story was over just four months later in September, with Renée filing to annul their marriage. After citing “fraud” as the reason for their split, the Jerry Maguire actress clarified to People that “the term ‘fraud,’ as listed in the documentation, is simply legal language and not a reflection of Kenny’s character.”

