Country singer Toby Keith can always count on the support of his family. In June 2022, the CMA Award winner revealed that he received a devastating stomach cancer diagnosis and was taking time to recover by spending time with his loved ones.

“​​Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” he shared on Instagram at the time. “I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

The hitmaker is a dad to daughters Shelley Covel Rowland and Krystal Keith and son Stelen Keith Covel. Keep scrolling to meet the singer’s three children.

Who Is Toby Keith’s Eldest Daughter, Shelley Covel Rowland?

Toby married his wife, Tricia Lucus, in 1984. Tricia was already a mom to Shelley, whom she welcomed in 1980 during a previous relationship. The songwriter went on to adopt Tricia’s daughter and raised her as his own.

For most of her life, Shelley has chosen to live out of the spotlight. She did step out for a rare appearance with her parents for a SwingDish launch event in Las Vegas in 2015. Toby became a grandfather after Shelley welcomed two children of her own, per Country Fancast.

Who Is Toby’s Youngest Daughter, Krystal Keith?

Krystal, born in 1985, followed in her father’s footsteps, pursuing a country music career of her own. She opted to perform with the stage name Keith just like her dad, instead of their last name, Covel. The talented artist first gained recognition singing “Mockingbird” on her dad’s Greatest Hits 2 album in 2004. She joined him on stage at the CMAs that year to perform the anthem.

After attending the University of Oklahoma, Krystal signed a record deal with Show Dog-Universal Music. The vocalist released several EPs and the 2013 album Whiskey & Lace. Her song “Daddy Dance with Me” became one of her most popular releases over the years, after she wrote it about her father and performed it on her wedding day.

Krystal married Andrew Robert Sandubrae in 2010. She is a mom to two daughters, Hensley Jack Sandubrae, born in 2015, and Kirby Kaye Sandubrae, born in 2019. She has continued to maintain a close relationship with her father after growing up in the spotlight.

“I think it speaks volumes that the way I kind of remember childhood is I don’t really remember him being gone,” she said on the “Children of Song” podcast in July 2018. “When he was home, he was so present that I don’t remember the spans of him being gone.”

Who Is Toby’s Son, Stelen Keith Covel?

Toby’s only son, Stelen, was born in 1997. According to his Instagram bio, he is an investor who works in venture management. In November 2021, Stelen married his longtime girlfriend, Haley, in Boulder City, Nevada. He shared several gorgeous photos from the big day on Instagram. He also posts sweet photos with his father frequently, making memories and supporting him during some of his biggest milestones.