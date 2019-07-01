Besides being one of country music’s most iconic artists, Garth Brooks is also the proud dad of three girls. The “Friends in Low Places” crooner first tied the know with his college sweetheart, Sandy Mahl, in 1986. Together, the former couple — who divorced in 1999 — welcomed three daughters, Taylor Brooks, August Brooks and Allie Brooks.

Becoming a father was a huge deal for the now 57-year-old, who actually took a decades-long hiatus from Hollywood in 2000 after welcoming his three children. At the time, Garth said that he would wait until his youngest daughter left for college before returning to country music. In 2014, he kept true to his word and made his highly anticipated return following Allie’s graduation from high school.

During his time away from the spotlight, the Grammy Award-winner also met and fell in love with fellow country artist Trisha Yearwood. Just four years after his separation from Sandy was finalized in 2001, Garth and the “How Do I Live” songstress tied the knot in December 2005. Considering Trisha, 54, didn’t have any kids of her own from prior marriages to exes Chris Latham and Robert Reynolds, she became the proud stepmom to Garth’s three girls. So cute!

Scroll down below to learn all about Garth’s three daughters and Trisha’s stepdaughters!

