Proud dad Garth Brooks wants to make sure his little girl feels his love! The country crooner took to social media on Thursday, July 11, and shared the cutest photo of him with wife Trisha Yearwood and daughter Allie Colleen Brooks in honor of the release of the 22-year-old’s first single, “Work in Progress.”

“What a beautiful voice on your grandmother’s birthday … perfect,” Garth, 57, captioned the super sweet snap. “I love you!! Listen to @alliecolleenmusic’s new single #WorkInProgress.”

In the black-and-white family portrait, the “Friends in Low Places” singer — who shares Allie and other daughters Taylor Brooks, 27, and August Brooks, 25, with ex-wife Sandy Mahl — flashed a big smile at the camera as he and Trisha, 54, had their arms around Garth’s superstar mini-me.

The “She’s in Love With the Boy” songstress also shared the same picture along with an inspiring message in support of her beautiful stepdaughter. “From one work in progress to another, what a beautiful song and your voice sounds amazing!” Trisha proudly wrote in the caption. “I love you so much, Allie #EveryGirl 🙂 You got this, baby!”

Earlier that day, Allie celebrated her debut single’s release with a photo of the cover art plastered on a billboard in Nashville, Tennessee. “It’s been a pretty great day,” she captioned the pic, adding hashtags “#workinprogress,” “#thenashvillesign,” “#nashvillefilter” and “#obviously.” So amazing!

Fans of the country music duo — who have been living a life of wedded bliss since 2005 — left kind messages for the hardworking musician on all three of their heartwarming posts. “Oh my goodness, what an incredible voice she has! I see great things in store for her,” one user wrote in the comment section of Garth’s tribute. “WOW! Absolutely love your song and your beautiful voice! None like no other! Congratulations pretty girl you’re on fire!” one use adorably wrote in reply to Allie.

Now that his kids are older, the Grammy Award-winning singer doesn’t get the chance to see all three of his daughters all the time. Therefore, Garth — who actually took a 15-year Hollywood hiatus in 2000 to raise his family — finds it extra special when their brood finds a way to spend some quality time together.

“When you have kids, the second they get college-aged they just disappear,” he adorably explained to Entertainment Tonight in February 2018. “So Father’s Day, my birthday and Christmas, those are three days of my life that I get to see all my girls around one table and thank God for their health, their happiness and just catch up with them.”

If you’re interested in listening to Allie’s first single, “Work in Progress,” check it out here!

