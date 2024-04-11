Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Relationship Timeline: Details

True love is hard to find, but it seems Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood hit the jackpot when they first met in the late 1980s. Although it took years for their love story to begin, they have surely become one of country music’s most beloved couples.

Since falling in love in the early 2000s, Garth and Trisha have flourished as a superstar duo. Not only have they sustained successful careers in the music industry, but the adorable couple has proven exactly what it means to be in love with your best friend.

While chatting with Closer Weekly in January 2019, the “Forever Country” singer opened up about her longtime marriage with Garth. “I’m madly in love with him,” she gushed. “We were such good friends for such a long time [before we married], so I think at the end of the day, it’s the friendship and the respect that sustains you.”