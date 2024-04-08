Toby Keith was remembered during an all-star tribute at the 2024 CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 7, two months after he died.

Sammy Hagar took to the stage with Keith’s longtime band for the tribute, while performer Lainey Wilson called Toby the soundtrack of her childhood.

Red solo cups were handed out to the audience for the star-studded performance, a nod to his song about the popular drinking item.

“Now a red solo cup is the best receptacle/For barbecues tailgates fairs and festivals,” Toby sang in the 2011 track. “Red solo cup I fill you up/Let’s have a party let’s have a party/I love you red solo cup I lift you up.”

Keith’s family confirmed that he died at the age of 62 following his battle with stomach cancer in February. “Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5, surrounded by his family,” the statement read, which was shared on his verified X account. “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

The “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” singer announced his diagnosis in June 2022, which was one year after he learned he was sick.

“I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery,” he told his fans via his social media accounts at the time. “So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

Keith continued to share frequent updates about his health, while he told E! News in September 2023 that he was feeling “pretty good.”

“It’s a little bit of a roller coaster. You get good days and, you know, you’re up and down, up and down,” he said at the time. “It’s always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today.”

Following the news of his passing, several country music artists took to social media to pay their respects to Keith.

“Even though I knew about your battle these last few months I still never imagined this day. Anyone who knew you knows what I mean. You were the toughest man I ever met. Thank you brother for being a friend, a hero and an inspiration. There will never be another Toby Keith,” Blake Shelton wrote via X. Carrie Underwood added, “Saddle up the horses, Jesus, ‘cause a true blue COWBOY just made his ride up to heaven!!! Introduce him to all the Okies and sign that boy up for the choir! We’re gonna miss you, Toby, but my heart has no doubt that you are standing in the presence of our King right now!!! See you again someday, friend.”

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Keith’s son, Stelen Covel, shared a touching tribute to his father three days after his death.

“You are the strongest man I have ever known. A fighter. A true titan of your industry. My guiding star. My coach. My hero. An embodiment of the American Spirit,” he wrote alongside a throwback photo with his father on Instagram. “You are a man whose strength, prowess and talent could only be trumped by his ability to be a father and husband.”

In addition to Stelen, Keith was also the father of daughters Shelley and Krystal with wife Tricia Lucus.