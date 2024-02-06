Toby Keith's Life in Photos: Biggest Career Moments Before Death

Toby Keith’s Life in Photos: A Look Back at His Biggest Career Moments Before His Death

In the early ‘90s, Toby Keith shot to stardom as a country music artist with the hit “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.” In the decades that followed, he maintained his status as one of the top performers of the genre.

After battling stomach cancer, Toby’s family announced his death in February 2024.

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family,” the statement shared on his official X account read. “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

Scroll below for a look back at his life and career in photos.