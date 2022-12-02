Toby Keith has sold out arenas, produced chart-topping hits and been one of the most popular faces in the country music scene for more than 25 years. Fans rallied behind the CMA Award winner when he revealed his cancer diagnosis to the world. Get an update on his health and treatment by scrolling below.

When Was Toby Keith Diagnosed With Cancer?

The “American Soldier” singer took to social media to share the news of his cancer diagnosis and treatment in June 2022.

“​​Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” he penned. “I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

Drew Altizer Photography/Shutterstock

Following the announcement, Toby’s performance at the Ohio State Fair, initially scheduled for July 2022, was canceled. “Our hearts go out to Toby Keith as he courageously battles cancer,” the event’s official Twitter account wrote in a statement.

The hitmaker went on to cancel more than a dozen shows across the U.S. to focus on his health and recovery. He showed love to his fans on Instagram, writing, “Thank you for all your love and support. I have the best fans in the world.”

Throughout his cancer battle, Toby has had the support of his wife, Tricia Lucus, whom he married in 1984. The pair share three children: Shelley Covel Rowland, Krystal Keith and Stelen Keith.

What Has Toby Keith Said About His Health After His Cancer Diagnosis?

In December 2022, Toby gave an update on his health for the first time during an interview on CMT Hot 20 Countdown. In the episode, the songwriter candidly revealed he needed “a little bit of time to just rest up and heal up.”

“It’s pretty debilitating to have to go through all that, but as long as everything stays hunky-dory, then we’ll look at something good in the future,” he added.

Just weeks before the interview, Toby was honored with the BMI Icon Award at the BMI Country Awards in Nashville. On stage, the country music icon gave a speech about his passion for songwriting.

​​”I always felt that the songwriting was the most important part of this whole industry,” he said. “Everybody — rock, country, R&B, whatever it was — the artists that I had were songwriters. They weren’t artists that covered music, they were songwriter-artists. Something in my gut, down in my core, said that that was what I wanted to do.”