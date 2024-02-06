Stars Pay Tribute to Toby Keith After His Death: Comments

Stars Pay Tribute to Toby Keith After His Death: Carrie Underwood and More Remember the Singer

The world lost an incredible talent after the death of Toby Keith was announced on February 6, 2024. The country music artist, who battled stomach cancer, was 62.

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family,” a statement on his X account read. “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

Scroll below to see all of the celebrity tributes.