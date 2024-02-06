Toby Keith’s Rare Photos With His Kids and Wife Tricia Lucus

Toby Keith’s Rare Photos With His 3 Kids and Wife Tricia Lucus Before His Cancer Death at 62

Country music legend Toby Keith’s death was announced on February 6, 2024, at age 62. The singer opened up about his stomach cancer battle in the years leading up to his death and how he leaned on his family for support.

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5, surrounded by his family,” a statement shared on his X account read. “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

Toby is survived by his wife, Tricia Lucus, and their three kids, Shelley Covel Rowland, Krystal Keith and Stelen Keith Covel. The family was photographed during rare appearances together over the years.

