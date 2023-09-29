Toby Keith Steps Out With Wife Tricia at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards: See Photos

With a huge smile on his face, Toby Keith walked the red carpet at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards on Thursday, September 28. The “Red Solo Cup” singer was joined by his longtime wife, Tricia Lucus, at the inaugural event.

The songwriter’s appearance at the ceremony came more than a year after he announced that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer.

“I feel pretty good,” he said amid his health battle in an interview with E! News ahead of the show. “It’s a little bit of a roller coaster. You get good days and, you know, you’re up and down, up and down. It’s always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today.”

Scroll below to see photos of Toby’s rare red carpet appearance.