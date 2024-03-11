Best Pictures of Kathie Lee Gifford's Home Decor in Nashville

Kathie Lee, who marked her final episode on Today in April 2019, seems happier than ever in her stunning home!
Eye for Design
Look at all of the amazing design accents in this photo snapped at her house.
Private Oasis
The TV personality loves her private life away from the spotlight. “They also let me be just a person down here too,” she told People in August 2022. “It’s so wonderful to be a private person for change.”
Color Palette
It seems like she decided to go for a neutral color scheme throughout her home.
Wonderful Art
Kathie Lee has got quite the eye for fabulous art pieces that fit her aesthetic.
Spacious Rooms
Kathie Lee is a grandma of grandsons Frankie and Ford, born to her son, Cody Gifford, and his wife, Erika Gifford, as well as grandson Finn, who was born to her daughter, Cassidy Gifford, and her husband, Ben Wierda. Luckily, she has plenty of space in her home to host family gatherings!
Endless Possibilities
The singer-songwriter “toys with the idea of moving closer to her grandkids,” an insider told Closer in December 2023. “But she loves the Nashville area.” She still makes a point to visit her kids and grandkids “as much as possible.”