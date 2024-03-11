Best Pictures of Kathie Lee Gifford's Home Decor in Nashville

The Best Pictures of Kathie Lee Gifford’s Home Decor Will Give You Major Design Inspiration!

There’s no place like home; just ask Kathie Lee Gifford! The former Today cohost moved to Nashville, Tennessee, full-time in 2019 and has been showing glimpses of her home decor online ever since.

“I found the people of Nashville to be great fun and truly kindhearted — good people as a whole,” she told Nashville Lifestyles in December 2020 of moving to Music City.