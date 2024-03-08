Kathie Lee Gifford bid an emotional farewell to Today in April 2019 and began a new journey in Nashville, Tennessee. Fans are wondering if the former broadcaster still lives in Music City amid some huge changes in her personal life.

When Did Kathie Lee Gifford Move to Nashville?

In December 2018, Kathie Lee announced she was leaving Today, shocking longtime viewers.

“I’ve been here almost 11 years; thought I would stay one year, something happened along the way. I fell in love,” she said while pointing to cohost Hoda Kotb. “And now, when it’s our 11th anniversary, I am going to be leaving the Today show.”

The TV presenter marked her final episode as a cohost on the talk show in April 2019. For many years, she had visited Nashville, falling more and more in love with the city. Finally, she decided it was the perfect place to start her next chapter.

“​​I discovered almost immediately that Nashville was even more fun and exciting than I could have dreamed,” she told Nashville Lifestyles in December 2020 of moving. “I had a beautiful group of friends, a loving community of fellow believers, and an extraordinary pool of insanely talented writers to work with. I could not wait to get settled in and begin a brand-new life.”

Prior to making the big move to Nashville, Kathie Lee lived in the Connecticut home she once shared with her husband, Frank Gifford, and kids Cassidy and Cody Gifford. After Frank’s sudden death at 84 in August 2015, she decided it was time to move on from the home.

“This home of mine in Connecticut, where Frank and I raised our beautiful children and we had so many happy years, when I was living there alone dogs can only do so much for you, and I love my dogs,” she said during a January 2020 appearance on Today. “But it went from being the most teeming, thrilling, joyful — all the dog sounds, the kid sounds, the smoke in the grill and, you know, it just was life.”

Courtesy of Kathie Lee Gifford/Instagram

Does Kathie Lee Gifford Still Live in Nashville?

Kathie Lee still lives in Nashville in a 7,965-square-foot brownstone in a gated community. During her time living in the gorgeous residence, she fell in love with neighbor Richard Spitz.

Instagram/KathieLeeGifford

At one point, it seemed like the “Once Again” singer found true love with the businessman, whom she was photographed out with on rare occasions.

“She enjoys his companionship,” a friend of the star told Closer in December 2023. “I can see Kathie Lee and Richard tying the knot in the near future.”

Sadly, things didn’t end up working out between the pair, and they broke up.

“Now, with their relationship over, she’s going through another heartbreak and frightened that at 70 her time has passed,” an insider told Closer in March 2024.

Hoda has been the biggest support system for Kathie Lee as she works through the breakup.

“Hoda has been calling her every day and planning a visit to Nashville soon,” the source said. “Kathie Lee is in a difficult place emotionally right now after getting dumped but is receiving love and support from those around her.”