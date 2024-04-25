CHiPs Star Robert Pine Envies Son Chris Pine's Acting Skills

CHiPs alum Robert Pine opened up about ​his son Chris Pine’s penchant for acting and he couldn’t be more of a proud dad.

“He memorizes dialogue. I’m ADD, and it takes me a long time to do it,” Robert, 82, told People in an article published on Thursday, April 25.

“He can go off script and get right back on it when he feels something that’s good or right, he can do that. I can’t do that. And, of course, I’d like to ad-lib the whole thing, but…” the Red Eye star continued.

Robert and his wife, Gwynne Gilford, joined Chris, 43, for the premiere of the movie Poolman at Hollywood’s Vista theater. The former All My Children star makes a surprise cameo in the film, but viewers will have to listen to catch it.

“My voice does. So you’re going to have to watch it and see where my voice comes up,” Robert added.

The dad of two also touched on how Chris’ desire to pursue acting as a career came as a surprise because “he never mentioned it.”

“He graduated from high school. He did one act for his English class of Waiting for Godot. He was very good in it …” Robert explained. “Then he went to Berkeley as an English major, and he wanted to meet people. And somebody said, ‘Why don’t you come and try out for this play?’ So we did.”

He added, “My wife and I went up to see it, and within five minutes we’re going, ‘Holy, he’s really good.’ And then he did about four or five plays up there, all wonderful. And then he said afterward, ‘I think maybe I’d like to try this.’ I said, ‘Go for it.’”

The movie Poolman marks Chris’ first foray into directing, and even though the Star Trek star sat in the director’s chair, he also starred in the film.

Chris plays Darren Barrenman, “a native Angeleno who spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block and fighting to make his hometown a better place to live.” Poolman is listed as both a comedy and mystery and, aside from Chris, stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Annette Bening, Danny DeVito and Stephen Tobolowsky.

The synopsis for the movie reads, “When he is tasked by a femme fatale to uncover the truth behind a shady business deal, Darren enlists the help of friends to take on a corrupt politician and a greedy land developer. His investigation reveals a hidden truth about his beloved city and himself.”