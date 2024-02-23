HGTV’s ‘House Hunters: All Stars’ Has an Incredible Cast! Everything to Know About the New Series

HGTV’s biggest stars are taking part in House Hunters: All Stars! After the first trailer for the new series dropped in February 2024, home improvement lovers were eager to know more about the show’s cast, premiere date and premise.

What Is the Premise of ‘House Hunters: All Stars’?

Traditional House Hunters follows individuals searching for new homes with the help of a real estate expert. This new 12-episode spinoff will follow the same format, but this time, an HGTV star will show houses to superfans and clients in their own city.

“For the first time ever, House Hunters fans are getting the star treatment, teaming up with their favorite HGTV experts to lead the hunt,” Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV, said in a press release. “The series has been a perennial hit for nearly 25 years, and we were inspired to marry the successful format with our incredible lineup of talent in this new iteration of the series. Now we can enjoy all the things we love about House Hunters as the network’s stars get buyers into their perfect home.”

Who Is in the ‘House Hunters: All Stars’ Cast?

So many of HGTV’s familiar faces will be appearing on House Hunters: All Stars throughout the season. The roster is seriously impressive, as highlighted in the trailer!

Home in a Heartbeat’s Galey Alix will help a client find a home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, while Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas from Bargain Block will be showing properties in Detroit, Michigan. Down Home Fab’s Chelsea and Cole DeBoer are bringing their expertise to Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Heather Rae El Moussa will be leading a house hunt in Long Beach, California.

HGTV

Good Bones’ Mina Starsiak Hawk will also appear and show homes in Indianapolis, Indiana. Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt from 100 Day Dream Home filmed an episode in Tampa, Florida. Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis from Unsellable Houses will appear in Snohomish, Washington, while Rico León will tackle the house hunt in Denver, Colorado.

Jasmine Roth, star of Help! I Wrecked My House, will do what she does best in Orange County, California. Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson from Married to Real Estate know the Atlanta, Georgia, real estate scene like the back of their hands. Fix My Flip’s Page Turner and Revealed’s Veronica Valencia are both Los Angeles-based and will be appearing on House Hunters: All Stars.

When Will ‘House Hunters: All Stars’ Premiere?

The two-part premiere of House Hunters: All Stars will air back-to-back starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV on March 21.

In the first half hour, Mina will help an artist named Sienna find a home in Indianapolis. At 8:30 p.m., Chelsea and Cole will help a couple named Tim and Angie find a bigger home in Sioux Falls, complete with all of the things they are looking for.