Renovation Aloha hosts Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama do the impossible by flipping homes in O’ahu, Hawaii, one of the most expensive places to live. The new HGTV series shows the ins and outs of what the real estate market is like there, but where do Tristyn and Kamohai live themselves?

Where Do ‘Renovation Aloha’ Hosts Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama Live?

Tristyn and Kamohai are both native Hawaiians and were born and raised in O’ahu, giving them an insider’s perspective on flipping homes there. The Renovation Aloha hosts are also raising their two kids on the island as they work to transform some of the most dilapidated homes into beautiful spaces for other families to enjoy ​in Hawaii.

How Did ​Renovation Aloha’s Tristyn and Kamohai Start Flipping Houses?

It all started with a real estate seminar. Before the couple began flipping homes in Hawaii, they were living paycheck to paycheck. When Tristyn saw a commercial about a real estate seminar, she made Kamohai come along with her and see what it was all about. From there, they realized they could start their own business renovating homes. Tristyn said she and Kamohai “have always been entrepreneurs,” but the idea of buying million-dollar homes was daunting. However, the ​HGTV host said all of ​a sudden “something just clicked,” and they embarked on their new adventure.

Both Tristyn and Kamohai come from huge families (Kamohai has 87 first cousins) and their families are very involved with running the business.

“Our family is our backbone, our foundation, our support system. My brother is our project manager,” Tristyn told HGTV. “My mom is pivotal with the kids. My sister-in-law is a realtor and sells a handful of our houses when we decide to list them. Kamohai’s cousin owns and operates the landscaping company. When there’s a need, there’s no doubt the family will be there for us.”

Kamohai and Tristyn see the possibility in any house, no matter its condition.

@kamohaiandtristyn/Instagram

“If the house isn’t falling down, then it’s fixable,” Kamohai said. “We don’t discriminate against any part of the island as far as potentially buying a house. If the numbers make sense, then we’re going to buy the house. Most of the houses we buy are all single walled, redwood tongue and groove, and full of stuff because one thing we bring to sellers is you don’t have to do anything. We’re buying the worst of the worst.”

Tristyn agreed with her husband and said, “Where a lot of people see gross filth, we see a diamond and we see its future and we want to bring it back to life.”

When Does ‘Renovation Aloha’ Premiere?

Renovation Aloha airs its first episode on February 20, 2024, at 9:00 p.m. ET. The inaugural season will include eight episodes featuring Tristyn and Kamohai as they “take on house-flipping projects across the island of O’ahu, Hawaii, the most restrictive and difficult flipping location in the country.”