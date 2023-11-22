Top 10 HGTV Power Couples to Watch Right Now: Hosts Ranked

Top 10 HGTV Power Couples to Watch Right Now: Home Town’s Erin and Ben Napier and More

Chip and Joanna Gaines definitely set the precedent for couples who work together in the home improvement space. Before leaving HGTV to start their next chapter on Magnolia Network, the pair starred together in five seasons of Fixer Upper.

Now, there are so many other talented design duos who have followed in their footsteps to become HGTV superstars — and it’s almost impossible for us to choose our favorite!

Scroll below for a complete roundup of the top 10 HGTV power couples to watch right now.