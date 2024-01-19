'Good Bones' Cast: Find Out Where the HGTV Show's Stars Are Now

Mina Starsiak Hawk

Mina ended up closing her Two Chicks and a Hammer retail location in Bates-Hendricks, Indiana, after filming of Good Bones wrapped. The real estate mogul also downsized her team, revealed that none of the show’s cast members still work for her Two Chicks and a Hammer company.

Shortly after closing the flagship store, she announced she was opening a new location in Noblesville, Indiana. On top of her new business venture, the mom of two opened up about her rocky relationship with her mom, Karen E. Laine, and brother Tad Starsiak. Mina revealed she was not on “good terms” with either of them during an August 2023 podcast episode.

“We all put our big kid pants on and pretend to be nice … then go back to our corners of the universe and talk s–t about each other,”she told listeners. “My mom and I aren’t in a great place. My brother Tad and I aren’t in a great place. My brother William and I are in a kind of like nonexistent place. It’s complicated without even being complicated. We don’t really engage much and the last engagement wasn’t super positive, and that was maybe a year ago.”

Mina and her husband, Steve Hawk, purchased a new lake house, which will be the subject of a renovation spinoff show coming to HGTV later this year.

“It’s going to be for my family but also for my extended family to make these new, amazing memories,” she shared of the new property.